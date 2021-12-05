Bronny James discloses scary developmental update on younger brother Bryce

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is showing that his younger brother, Bryce, is already the same height as him.

Bronny James turned 17 in October, while Bryce James is just 14 years old and was born during the 2007 NBA Finals. That series was when LeBron James made the first of 10 appearances in the finals.

While Bronny James has been getting publicity for his basketball exploits for years, Bryce James had been staying relatively under the radar.

That’s changed in recent years, with LeBron James raving about how well Bryce James has been developing. Some evidence of Bryce James’ developing skills was seen in one video in which his moves brought plenty of excitement to fans in attendance.

LeBron James has had to deal with different injuries this season and at 36 years old is slowly getting closer to the day when he concludes what’s been a legendary NBA career.

As a member of the Lakers, James has been sidelined for stretches that have temporarily slowed him down. Thus far during the 2021-22 campaign, he’s dealt with ankle trouble and an abdominal strain.

Yet, while he’s in his 19th NBA season, LeBron James is still putting up solid numbers and is showing no signs that he’s anywhere close to considering retirement.

Given the respective ages of his sons, LeBron James may not get the opportunity to one day play in the NBA with his sons. However, it’s clear that even if that never happens, he’ll happily pass on his basketball knowledge to them.