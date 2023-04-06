Bronny James says where he goes to college is his choice: ‘I am going to do what is best for me’

LeBron James’ son Bronny is just months away from making his debut as an NCAA college basketball player, assuming he does decide to play college ball, and the basketball world is waiting for him to decide which school he will commit to.

Some have perhaps wondered what type of a role his father may play in his decision, but he said that the choice will ultimately be made by him.

“At the end of the day it’s my decision and I am going to do what is best for me,” Bronny James said after @usabasketball @nikehoopsummit practice about his college decision. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 6, 2023

The younger James recently finished his senior season of high school ball at Sierra Canyon School, and he had a solid showing about a week ago at the McDonald’s All-American Game where he knocked down five 3-pointers.

For a long time, many felt like he was a decent but unimpressive prospect and possibly a project player, but after an excellent senior season, an increasing number of people feel he will not only do well at the college level, but possibly in the NBA as well.

The younger James is 6-foot-2 and has been described as something of a combo guard who has a soft shooting touch and nice instinctual feel for the game, especially on the defensive end. What he doesn’t seem to have is his father’s gnarly athleticism, explosiveness and strength.

The earliest he is allowed to declare for the NBA draft is next year, since he has to wait one year after his class graduates from high school. Some thought the National Basketball Players Association would push to drop the draft age limit down to 18 in the recent collective bargaining agreement talks, but it didn’t, and an agreement was reached days ago with no change to the current age limit.

A recent mock draft by ESPN had the younger James going No. 10 in the 2024 NBA Draft. Of course, if he continues to develop and does very well in the upcoming season, he could possibly climb higher than that.

It isn’t a foregone conclusion that he will play college ball. The NBL, a pro basketball league in Australia, has tried recruiting him, and that would give him an opportunity to make some money while honing his skills and getting to experience a slightly different culture.