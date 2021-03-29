In assessing the latest roster move by the Brooklyn Nets, Bronny James indicated on social media that the team’s moves are due to the Nets being intimidated about the prospect of facing his father LeBron in the NBA Finals.

The younger James referenced the Nets’ signing of former San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge in making the claim. The Nets’ move follows the buyout signing of Blake Griffin, past free agent signings of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, along with the January trade for James Harden.

Presently, the elder James is rehabilitating a high ankle sprain suffered on March 20, with the date of his return uncertain at the moment.

There’s no guarantee that the Lakers will even be competing in the finals, given other highly competitive Western Conference teams like the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

By the same token, the Nets are not guaranteed to win the Eastern Conference due to the presence of teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Even though James is in his 18th season, he was showing no signs of slowing down prior to his injury. In 41 games, he was averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

James has also had major help on his side, though Anthony Davis has had an injury-plagued campaign this season and is currently rehabilitating a calf injury.

Challenging the defending champions in any sport requires teams to put together the most competitive team possible, with the Nets clearly gunning for this year’s title. Whether or not that occurs, James very well might be in the back of their mind as they get going in the postseason.