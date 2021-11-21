Bronny James has to give up shoes off his feet after losing free-throw contest to TikToker

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, may be a high school basketball phenom, but he certainly isn’t perfect.

After losing a free-throw shooting contest, he had to give up the shoes he was wearing to his competitor.

The younger James plays for Sierra Canyon School, a private institution in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. He is currently in his junior season and looking to improve his recruiting profile so that he can end up playing college ball at a powerhouse program.

Recently, he displayed some of his athleticism by throwing down his first dunk of the season, electrifying the crowd.

The elder James, who is 36 years of age, has said that he would love to play alongside his son in the NBA.

It has been a rough NBA season for the four-time MVP. He has missed a big chunk of the Lakers’ games, first with an ankle injury, then with an ab ailment.

He returned on Friday and played reasonably well, but his team got blown out by the Boston Celtics, 130-108.

L.A. is now 8-9 on the season and is running out of time to turn things around. Still, the elder James said “there’s no level of panic” and that his squad needs “some sense of urgency” to tap into its massive potential.

The Lakers will play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, then head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks.