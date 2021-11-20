Video: Bronny James’ amazing 1st dunk of junior season gets crowd going crazy

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rocky start this season, but it seems like the same can’t be said for James’ son Bronny.

The youngster, who is in his junior year of high school, is an intriguing basketball prospect and is on the radars of several major colleges. Many fans are hoping to see him play at the NBA level.

The 17-year-old recently gave folks a taste of his athleticism, as he got to the rim and threw down a dunk in a game for his school. The clip was captured on video.

There has been some talk about the possibility of the younger James playing alongside his father in the NBA before the elder James retires. That would certainly be a fantastic sight to see.

For now, the father and son are focused on their respective seasons. The younger James will hope to continue boosting his stock as a prospect through his current campaign.

The elder James, meanwhile, is trying to get his Lakers back on track. The squad currently has a losing record at 8-9, and that’s not something many Lakers fans saw coming.

The 17-time All-Star has been limited to just seven games so far this season due to injuries. He was able to play against the Boston Celtics on Friday, however, and he put together a nice individual performance.

The 36-year-old went for 23 points, six rebounds and two assists against Boston. For the season, he’s now averaging 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest.