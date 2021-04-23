On Thursday, it was reported that former University of Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke died in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny, was in disbelief over the news and honored Clarke by making him his profile picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bronny

Clarke, 19, recently declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Furthermore, Clarke signed with Klutch Sports, which also represents the elder James. The youngster was considered a likely first-round pick.

During his freshman campaign at the University of Kentucky, Clarke collected 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He played in just eight games last season due to a right leg injury.

As for the younger James, he is close in age and life aspirations to Clarke. The 16-year-old, who recently suffered a knee injury, is aiming to make it to the NBA.