ESPN’s Brian Windhorst gave some insight into who Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may want to play with.

James had previously stated his desire to play with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, but that apparently isn’t the only All-Star he’s been a fan of in the league.

Windhorst mentioned Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as someone James admires in the NBA.

.@WindhorstESPN says to keep the idea of LeBron and Luka teaming up in your back pocket 👀 "The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. … He's drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star." pic.twitter.com/L5l9KIReSj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 7, 2022

“I would say something else though,” Windhorst said. “As part of this answer, LeBron was having fun here to be clear. He wasn’t making a declarative statement. He talked about how much he admires Luka Doncic, and that is something that you should put in your back pocket.”

Windhorst explained that fans should judge James on his actions, not his words, and that he may have been hinting at his admiration for Doncic for quite some time.

“The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft,” Windhorst said. “He has drafted Luka Doncic all three years he’s been an All-Star. “He tried to recruit Luka Doncic to his brand within Nike a few years ago. Luka picked the Jordan brand instead. He, I think, would also love to play with Luka.”

While Windhorst explained that it is unlikely for James and Doncic to end up on the same team, he did believe it was more worthy of discussion than a potential pairing of James and Curry.

Right now, James and the Lakers need to worry about getting back to their peak form in the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week, and the team is going to need to make some serious changes this offseason to get back to championship level.

James has to be an integral part of the Lakers’ future, as he’s shown he is still one of the best players in the NBA this season. James is averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field this season.

A James-Doncic pairing is highly unlikely in Los Angeles, but there is always a chance that James finds a way to play with the Mavericks star down the line in his NBA career.