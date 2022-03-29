Brian Windhorst on the Lakers possibly trading Anthony Davis: ‘I think it’ll be something that’s discussed’

Given the current state of the Los Angeles Lakers, many people believe it would be in their best interest to trade star big man Anthony Davis.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that the Lakers will indeed discuss trading the eight-time All-Star.

“I think it’ll be something that’s discussed,” Windhorst said regarding a potential Davis trade.

This season is Davis’ third with the team. He has only appeared in 37 games, as he has dealt with multiple injuries. Davis is currently averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game on 53.7 percent shooting from the field.

Trading Davis away would certainly be an interesting move for the Lakers. They have gone 14-23 without him this season. Obviously, they are not the same squad when he’s not on the court.

As it stands now, L.A. is 10th in the Western Conference with a record of 31-43. The team has lost two straight games and seven of its last 10. The San Antonio Spurs, who have won four consecutive games, are right behind the Lakers in the standings.

The Spurs could very well end up knocking the Lakers out of a spot in the play-in tournament. That would certainly be a miserable ending to an abysmal season for L.A.

Davis last played in a game on Feb. 16 against the Utah Jazz. With any luck, Davis will be suiting up for the Lakers again by the first week of April. That would, of course, be a big boost for the team.

The Lakers have only eight games left in the regular season, and they have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league. They will look to get back on track on Tuesday when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.