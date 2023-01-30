Brian Scalabrine says that if his son threw tantrum like LeBron James did vs. Celtics, he wouldn’t play him in overtime

Former Boston Celtics big man Brian Scalabrine isn’t a fan of the way Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James handled himself after a blown call potentially took a win away from L.A. on Saturday.

While Scalabrine definitely thinks a foul should have been called on Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of regulation, he also feels like James went overboard with his reaction to the situation.

The Lakers lost in overtime on Saturday night against the Celtics.@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine chime in on LeBron's reaction to the no-call on his last-second drive in regulation#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/3RTNSF6KoK — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 30, 2023

“I just basically was surprised and shocked that they didn’t call the foul,” Scalabrine said. “… It’s LeBron James. He got hammered. I just don’t get it. I personally don’t get it. Now, I don’t agree with the fit afterwards, and if my son did this, and the game went to overtime, he would be taken out, but hey. That’s just me.”

Lakers fans have had a bad taste in their mouths since Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics game. All things considered, Los Angeles put together an impressive performance, but it went to waste in the end.

The Lakers blew a lead in the fourth quarter and lost in overtime. James did his part with 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, but he didn’t get a chance to win the game at the charity stripe in regulation when he probably should have.

James has said it multiple times, and it’s worth repeating: The Lakers have no margin for error. They can’t afford to give games away. Despite having the Celtics on the ropes on Saturday, L.A. walked away empty-handed.

The Lakers are now 23-27 on the season, and they have a tough stretch coming up. Their next four games will all come on the road, featuring matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Whether James went overboard with his frustration on Saturday or not, it’s easy to understand why he was so displeased. A win over the Celtics, who are the best team in the NBA currently, would have gone a long way for the Lakers, especially from a momentum standpoint.

Now, L.A. will try to create some new momentum over the remainder of its current road trip. The Lakers have been a resilient bunch all season, so fans can expect the team to continue battling as the campaign continues.