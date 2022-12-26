Brandon Jennings questions how LeBron James will compare to Michael Jordan as NBA owner

NBA legends LeBron James and Michael Jordan are undoubtedly two of the greatest players in league history.

While Jordan is no longer active as a player, he’s still deeply involved in the NBA as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. James, of course, is still playing, as he’s currently working on his 20th season in the league.

Jordan’s legacy as an NBA icon is solidified. However, many believe that he isn’t a great owner. Charlotte hasn’t won a single playoff series during his time with the organization.

There has been a lot of talk about James eventually becoming an NBA owner as well. The 37-year-old has said that he wants to own a team in Las Vegas.

If that does indeed happen, it seems like former NBA point guard Brandon Jennings will be keeping a close eye out to see how James performs as an owner. Jennings recently took to Twitter to seemingly infer that he thinks James would be a bad NBA owner.

Once Bron get to that Vegas Team and ownership hmmmm — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) December 26, 2022

Throughout his NBA career, James has gained a reputation as someone who’s had a major hand in roster decisions for his teams. Although it’s unclear just how much real sway James has had during his various stops in the league, it certainly seems like he’s contributed to the construction of multiple championship rosters.

For that reason, he’s a pretty exciting person to think about as a potential owner.

Moreover, if Jordan and James were to become competing NBA owners, all sorts of storylines would be born. It would be fascinating to see the two NBA legends look to add to their legacies at the same time.

For now, James is locked on the 2022-23 NBA season. His Los Angeles Lakers are in a deep hole, as they’re 13-20 on the season. The team has lost four straight games.

James is doing his part, averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from deep. But with star big man Anthony Davis on the shelf, the Lakers simply don’t have the pieces necessary to compete with most of the other teams in the NBA.

Time will tell if there are brighter days ahead for James and the squad.