On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards handed the Los Angeles Lakers a shocking loss in overtime.

Wizards superstar guard Bradley Beal led all scorers with 33 points, and his wife Kamiah Adams-Beal tweeted a poignant message just after the game ended.

LETS FUCKINNNNN GOOOOO!!!!!!

5 in a row !! — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) February 23, 2021

Beal came into the contest as the NBA’s leading scorer with 32.9 points per game. He has been the subject of trade rumors for many months, but it appears he will stay put for the time being.

L.A. built a double-digit lead and looked to have the game in hand in the third quarter. However, its offense started to break down, which has been a big problem for the last few weeks.

Trailing by two points with seconds remaining, LeBron James appeared to save the day for L.A. by scoring a bucket and drawing a foul. However, he missed a golden opportunity by missing the ensuing free throw.

The Lakers have now lost three games in a row. They are in a legitimate slump, and with a challenging slate of games coming up in the next several days, their slump could turn into a serious and worrying drought.