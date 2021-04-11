- Bradley Beal takes notice of Ben McLemore after stellar performance in Lakers win over Nets
Bradley Beal takes notice of Ben McLemore after stellar performance in Lakers win over Nets
- Updated: April 11, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Ben McLemore came up big in the team’s win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
As a result, he got a huge shout out from Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal.
Yessirski @BenMcLemore !! Keep going https://t.co/YfuFmOHGy2
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 11, 2021
McLemore, 28, recently inked a contract with the Lakers after being released by the Houston Rockets.
The No. 7 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is putting up 11.5 points and 1.5 boards through two contests as a Lakers. He’s played an average of 20.0 minutes per game in the Purple and Gold with several players sidelined.
On Saturday, the Lakers got one of their best wins of the season by knocking off the star-studded Brooklyn Nets by a score of 126-101.
Another Lakers newcomer, Andre Drummond, led the squad with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Youngster Talen Horton-Tucker added 14 points, 11 assists and three boards in 34 minutes.
The Lakers take on the New York Knicks on Monday.