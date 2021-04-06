The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Ben McLemore to a deal.

McLemore, 28, was released by the Houston Rockets over the weekend.

The No. 7 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season. He played in 32 games for the Rockets this year.

However, the Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the league. They hold a 13-37 record.

As for the Lakers, they’re trying to defend their throne. The defending champs are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a 31-19 record.

Although the Lakers are having a solid season, they’re without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injury. McLemore’s arrival could help make up for some of the void without the dynamic duo intact.

The Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening.