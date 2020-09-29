Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal reportedly purchased a $6.8 million house in Los Angeles.

“One of the largest homes in L.A.’s hip Venice neighborhood has sold for $6.8 million, according to property records,” Variety’s James McClain wrote. “That number ranks as the seaside enclave’s priciest residential deal of 2020, and the biggest transaction since last November, when Kuwaiti heiress Samar Alghanim paid $8.5 million for her own Venice compound. This time around, the buyers are two-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, currently a shooting guard for the Washington Wizards, and his wife Kamiah Adams, a ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ television personality.”

The purchase of the home is sure to spark up more rumors about a potential scenario where Beal ends up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers reportedly expressed serious interest in Beal during the NBA’s hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Beal, 27, is under contract with the Wizards until the 2021-22 season with a player option the year after.

The University of Florida product is coming off of a career year where he averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The Lakers could create a star-studded trio of Beal, LeBron James and Anthony Davis if they are able to complete a deal with the Wizards.

Right now, Los Angeles is focused on capturing a title as it will face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.