Bennedict Mathurin on LeBron James: ‘I think he’s the best player to ever play the game’

Just over a week over, University of Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin was taken by the Indiana Pacers with the sixth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He caused quite a stir when he said that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would have to prove that he is better than him.

Mathurin more recently clarified his comment (sort of) while giving James some massive praise.

I asked Bennedict Mathurin about his viral LeBron James quote in @BenGolliver’s story (https://t.co/6H5NP11nGy): “I think he’s the best player to ever play the game. … But me just coming into the league, I won’t say anybody’s better than me. That’s me being confident.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/v1i8cQa2ke — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 1, 2022

Ever since James won his first NBA championship in 2012 as a member of the Miami Heat, more and more observers have felt he’s either the greatest player ever or one of the three greatest ever.

At age 37, he just posted some amazing individual numbers this past season, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Unfortunately, it didn’t translate into wins, as L.A. failed to reach the play-in tournament.

Mathurin, a 6-foot-7 wing, is an excellent athlete who can finish strong at the rim and is a solid outside shooter. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range in 2022.

The Pacers will need plenty of help from him, as they finished just 25-57 this past season, a far cry from their 45-28 record just two years ago.

Indiana redid its team in a major way during the season, sending Domantas Sabonis and two other players to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

The team reportedly intends to build around Haliburton moving forward.