- Pacers lottery pick challenges LeBron James: ‘A lot of people say he’s great…he’s going to have to show me he’s better than me’
- Report: Lakers have the most interest out of all teams in Kyrie Irving
- Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook, imploring him to be defense-first player
- 3 reasons the Lakers should stay far away from Kyrie Irving
- Report: Lakers make trade for 2nd-round pick in 2022 NBA Draft
- Brian Windhorst says Kyrie Irving joining Lakers for mid-level exception can’t be ruled out
- Western Conference executive says ‘most likely scenario’ is Russell Westbrook going back to OKC Thunder
- Report: Kyrie Irving has had ‘recent contact’ with LeBron James to ‘presumably discuss a potential reunion’
- Report: Lakers considered ‘most significant’ threat to land Kyrie Irving
- Report: Lakers, Celtics and Suns among teams expected to show ‘strong’ interest in Nicolas Batum
Pacers lottery pick challenges LeBron James: ‘A lot of people say he’s great…he’s going to have to show me he’s better than me’
- Updated: June 25, 2022
Bennedict Mathurin was drafted by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. He has already issued a surprising challenge to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Just prior to the draft, Mathurin expressed strong confidence in his own abilities on the court and made a strong claim in the process.
“A lot of people say he’s great,” Mathurin said of James. “I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”
As the No. 6 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, the 20-year-old Mathurin certainly possesses plenty of talent as a 6-foot-6 player. He spent two years at the University of Arizona and finished the 2021-22 campaign with averages of 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
James is 37 years old and will be starting his 20th NBA season this fall. He long ago clinched his future selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and is brought up during any discussions about the greatest basketball player ever.
Mathurin’s bold challenge is likely forged from the bumpy path he’s taken to get to the NBA. Among the roadblocks he’s faced was the death of his brother years ago.
Over James’ lengthy career, he’s had plenty of fellow players offer their own challenges toward him. He’s also been the recipient of a great deal of criticism for any number of reasons.
That experience makes it likely that James is amused by Mathurin’s comments. Given his razor-sharp memory, James is also likely to recall this moment during the 2022-23 season.
Right now, the schedule for next season hasn’t been released, but Mathurin’s challenge has quickly made the first Lakers-Pacers game one to circle.