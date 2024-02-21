Ben Simmons’ agent claps back after Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly frustrated with Jacque Vaughn’s use of Simmons

Ben Simmons’ agent Bernard Lee called out Los Angeles Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie on social media after a report leaked about Dinwiddie’s and Mikal Bridges’ frustrations with former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Bridges and Dinwiddie “weren’t thrilled” when Vaughn focused game plans around Simmons, who has played in just 54 games over the last two seasons.

The Nets fired Vaughn this week with the team sitting in 11th in the Eastern Conference at just 21-33 through its first 54 games in the 2023-24 season.

“Behind the scenes, there were rumblings about players, including Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie when he was on the team and others who weren’t thrilled with Jacque Vaughn’s game plans centering around Ben Simmons, who’s been injured the vast majority of his time with Brooklyn,” Scotto said.

Lee took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to take a shot at Dinwiddie.

Simmons’ agent appeared to be defending Vaughn for not throwing Dinwiddie under the bus at any point in his Nets tenure.

question… When Spencer didnt double on the catch in Portland when everyone expected him to because thats what the plan was did JV throw anyone under he bus in his media after? In over a year did he ever? So why does he have tread marks now? https://t.co/4VlXJ0qBBL — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) February 21, 2024

Dinwiddie is no longer with Brooklyn, as he was traded by the team at the deadline to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for veterans Thaddeus Young and Dennis Schroder. The Raptors bought out Dinwiddie, which allowed him to sign with the Lakers as a free agent.

So far this season, Dinwiddie has appeared in two games in Los Angeles, coming off the bench in both contests. He’s averaging 8.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Los Angeles.

The Nets acquired Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season when the team moved on from former MVP James Harden.

Simmons sat out the entire 2021-22 season, but he returned to action in the 2022-23 season, appearing in 42 games for the Nets and making 33 starts. The three-time All-Star has not played much this season, appearing in just 12 games (10 starts) due to injuries.

Since Simmons hasn’t been available very often, it’s understandable that Nets players could be frustrated about him being the focus of the team’s plan when he is able to suit up.

While Lee clearly wasn’t happy with Dinwiddie’s comments, the Lakers guard shouldn’t have to worry about his Nets tenure anymore. Now, his focus is on making the playoffs and competing for a title alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are hoping that Dinwiddie’s playoff experience will help the team down the stretch of the 2023-24 season.