Austin Rivers Angrily Claims LeBron James Has Entire Building to Himself in Orlando Bubble
- Updated: July 15, 2020
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers recently revealed where he believes LeBron James is staying during the NBA’s restart of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Fla.
During an Instagram Live video, Rivers claimed that an entire building has been dedicated to the Los Angeles Lakers star while making bitter comments about the preferential treatment that he’s sure James is receiving.
“Ya’ll know he ain’t staying where we staying at,” Rivers said at the conclusion of the video.
This isn’t the first time that Rivers has spoken negatively about James and the shadow he has cast on the league during his career. Last May, Rivers admitted that he wasn’t enjoying the four-time MVP’s greatness.
With James purportedly not staying where the other players are currently housed, Rivers has found another reason to dislike the Lakers forward.
The Lakers and Rockets will meet on Aug. 6 in their final competition of the regular season.
Judging by Rivers’ contemptuous video, the game could be a highly emotional matchup. Expect fireworks on the court should Rivers end up guarding James during the game.