Austin Rivers: ‘I’m Not Enjoying LeBron’s Greatness Right Now’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been portraying and producing greatness since he came into the league in 2003.

However, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers said he’s not enjoying the four-time MVP’s reign in the association.

“You don’t enjoy it during your time,” Rivers told Richard Jefferson on ESPN. “I’m not enjoying LeBron’s greatness right now. I have no fun playing against him. So you don’t get to enjoy it until you look back.”

James, 35, has been the face of the NBA for well over a decade.

The veteran has been to the NBA Finals nine times and won three championships over the course of his career.

During the 2010 decade, he went to the NBA Finals eight straight years despite being with two different teams.

His domination in the Eastern Conference from 2010 to 2018 prevented several teams from enjoying success. As a matter of fact, James is credited for dissolving numerous squads.

While James missed the playoffs last year, he is looking to make a strong run with the Lakers this season. Before the novel coronavirus halted the 2019-20 campaign, the Lakers were comfortably sitting atop the Western Conference.

On the season, James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.