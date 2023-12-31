Videos

Audio leaks of LeBron James going off after controversial ruling in Lakers loss: ‘Look at the f—–g replay’

LeBron James Lakers
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Audio has leaked of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James going off and arguing with referee Tony Brothers after a controversial call in Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James made a great play to knock down what looked to be a 3-point shot to tie the game against Minnesota. Instead, it was ruled that the Lakers star had his foot on the 3-point line – meaning the shot was worth just two points. The call was upheld after video review.

However, the replay appeared to show that James’ foot was behind the line. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin posted a photo that showed James’ foot not touching the line on the play.

The leaked audio shows James pleading with Brothers to look at the replay. The official appears to tell the Lakers star that the replay center upheld the call – not him.

After the game, Brothers explained that the play was called a 2-pointer on the floor and that there was not “clear and conclusive evidence” to overturn the call via replay.

It was a brutal break for the Lakers, as the team was still down one point and had to foul after James made the basket. Then, with the team trailing by two, James was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer, sealing a Lakers loss.

James took to social media after the loss, venting his frustration over the call on Instagram.

The four-time NBA champion finished the game against the Wolves with 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting to go along with three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block.

Lakers fans have to wonder how differently the game may have ended had the officials ruled James’ shot to be a 3-pointer.

Had that happened, Los Angeles would’ve been tied entering the next Minnesota possession, with a chance to force overtime – at the very least – with a stop.

The Lakers will need to have a short memory, as they are back in action on Sunday, Dec. 31 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

