LeBron immediately goes to social media to vent frustration after controversial call at end of Lakers-Timberwolves game

Saturday was LeBron James’ 39th birthday, but it wasn’t a happy one, as a late jumper by him that would’ve tied the score between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves was ruled a 2-pointer instead of a 3-pointer.

LeBron’s clutch bucket deemed a 2 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KmzqEXMIBG — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 31, 2023

LeBron furious they called it a 2 pic.twitter.com/Kg7cLdZHmR — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 31, 2023

He quickly took to social media with a sarcastic post to attempt to vent his frustration from the Lakers’ 108-106 loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

The Lakers got off to a strong start and fought hard throughout the game against a Minnesota team that has the best record in the Western Conference and best defensive rating in the NBA. With less than two minutes remaining, Los Angeles trailed by seven points when it mounted a furious rally in an attempt to steal this contest.

After Anthony Davis and Mike Conley traded 3-pointers, James scored on an and-one while Austin Reaves made a free throw after a technical foul was called on Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels. Los Angeles got a stop, and then James pulled up for a long jumper in transition that appeared to be a 3-pointer.

After a review, the officials ruled the shot a 2-pointer. However, a freeze frame of James’ feet when he shot the ball appeared to show he was just barely behind the 3-point arc.

The birthday man finished with 26 points, six assists and three steals despite dealing with a non-COVID illness that sapped his energy. Anthony Davis was dominant with 33 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocked shots. The big man has had a fantastic December and been playing at an MVP level over the last few weeks.

Unfortunately, L.A. was dry offensively other than its two superstars. In particular, its bench was impotent, while Timberwolves big man Naz Reid came off the pine to score 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

The team will travel south to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. After that, it will be at home for most of January, which will give it an opportunity to fatten up its 17-16 record and climb the standings.