Anthony Davis thanked Rob Pelinka for bringing DeAndre Jordan to Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis apparently was excited about the team’s decision to sign center DeAndre Jordan as a free agent.

"I don't think my role changes much. I'm here to defend, rebound, and get extra possessions for my team." @DeAndre talks with @geeter3 about his decision to join the #LakeShow, fitting in with the current roster, and the key to making a Big Three work. pic.twitter.com/Q9SihFj9Po — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 9, 2021

“AD actually thanked Rob (Pelinka) when you guys walked by,” Chris McGee of Spectrum SportsNet told Jordan. “I mean listen, you’ve been in the league a long time, you have a lot of accolades, but it still probably feels good when superstars from another team are excited to have you.”

Jordan seemed to be as excited as Davis. Jordan will have a chance to compete for a title this upcoming season with the Lakers.

“Yeah, it feels good, man,” Jordan responded. “Like I said, just to be in a situation where it’s beneficial, I’m super excited about it, being able to play with these guys with this caliber of talent, who have been in this league for a long time and who have won. I’m really excited to be a part of this and not only be teammates, but not have to guard these guys anymore (laughs). It’s just an exciting time.”

The Lakers will head into the season with Jordan and Dwight Howard as two of the team’s primary big men alongside Davis.

Lakers fans certainly hope that Jordan will help unlock another stage of Davis’ game as the Lakers look to reach the NBA Finals once again.