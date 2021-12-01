Anthony Davis reveals telling conversation he had with LeBron James regarding COVID-19 diagnosis

On Tuesday, in advance of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

His first mate Anthony Davis detailed a conversion they both had and how James is feeling after reportedly testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

AD says he talked to LeBron today to check on him. He says "COVID is a scary thing," and after he saw Joel Embiid say he thought he wasn't gonna make it, he was worried. He says LeBron told him he was asymptomatic, and feeling "good." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 1, 2021

About 20 months after it was first officially declared a pandemic, COVID-19 continues to spread fast across the world, and a new variant called Cmicron was recently discovered, which could complicate the efforts to control the disease.

Without James, the Lakers started off poorly against the Kings in Sacramento, falling behind by double digits in the first half.

But L.A. came to life in the third quarter, dominating the Kings at both ends of the floor, but particularly on defense.

Davis helped lead the way with 25 points, and he was aided by Dwight Howard, who had arguably his best game of the season with 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots.

L.A.’s bench was also a bit part of the team’s 117-92 win by lighting up the Kings’ porous defense.

The Lakers are now 12-11 on the season and will wait to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.