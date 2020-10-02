Following a blowout win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers got back to work on Thursday, going through their practice and media session routine.

As expected after such an impressive performance, the Lakers were upbeat while answering questions, especially Anthony Davis.

AD gets asked, in good fun, if he *were* to be jealous of something about LeBron, what would it be. “That he has a ring?” AD says. Then adds: “Hopefully I don’t have to be envious of that much longer.” — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 1, 2020

Before Davis fielded questions from the media, LeBron James was asked why he and his superstar teammate have worked so well during their first year together in purple and gold. James stated there was no jealously involved, which could be a direct shot at former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving.

Although there may still be some animosity between James and Irving, there clearly aren’t any problems between Davis and the three-time NBA champion.

With the way things are shaping up in the NBA Finals, it seems as though Davis likely won’t be jealous of James for much longer. The Lakers looked as dominant as ever in Game 1. With the Heat dealing with numerous injuries to key players, this series could be over sooner rather than later with Davis lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in his NBA career.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will get underway on Friday night with the Lakers looking to take a 2-0 lead over the injury-riddled Heat.