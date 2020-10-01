Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving took a slight shot at LeBron James on Kevin Durant’s The ETCs with Kevin Durant.

Irving claimed that he was the best option on every team that he has played for down the stretch of games.

It is a suble shot at LeBron James’ ability to perform in the clutch, and the Los Angeles Lakers star subtly clapped back at Irving’s comments, while praising his current right hand man, Anthony Davis.

LeBron gets asked about his relationship with AD and what common ground they have. He stops and thinks. Then says, "We're not jealous of each other." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 1, 2020

It seems that there was a power struggle when James and Irving played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Irving ended up forcing his way out via trade, he and James did win the 2016 NBA Finals together.

Irving, ironically, hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 after James’ famous block of Andre Iguodala.

Now, LeBron is playing in his 10th NBA Finals and already has a 1-0 lead on the Miami Heat.

Irving can say all that he wants, but James clearly cares solely about winning.