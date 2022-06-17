Stephen A. says Warriors will repeat in 2023, claims Steph will surpass LeBron and Shaq in titles and tie Kobe

Following a Finals MVP showing by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith stated that Curry will end up surpassing both Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James in titles won next season.

Smith made his comments on the network’s “First Take” program, saying that he expects the Warriors to win another title next year. That would also tie Curry in terms of titles with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

"I got the Warriors repeating! They are winning the NBA championship AGAIN next year!"@StephenASmith is making his claims for 2023 EARLY. pic.twitter.com/fbhCy1QF5X — First Take (@FirstTake) June 17, 2022

“I got the Warriors repeating!” shouted Smith. “They are winning the NBA championship again next year! This time next year, Steph Curry will surpass LeBron James, and he will have five chips. He will tie Kobe Bryant. He will surpass Shaquille O’Neal. He’ll have more chips than Shaquille. He’ll have more chips than LeBron. He’ll have just as many as Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. The Golden State Warriors are winning the championship again next year.”

By the time O’Neal finished his Hall of Fame career in 2011, he had won four NBA titles. The first three of those came in consecutive years with the Lakers (2000 to 2002), while his last came as a member of the Miami Heat in 2006.

Bryant teamed up with O’Neal on those Lakers championship squads, and he also led L.A. to titles in 2009 and 2010.

James won his first two NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. While playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers a few years later, he won another title, which was the Cavs’ first championship.

After coming to the Lakers in 2018, James led the team to its first title in a decade by doing it within the bubble in Orlando, Fla. in October of 2020.

Prior to the Warriors clinching the 2022 title with a win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, Curry had helped Golden State win three other titles. He now has four. One difference with his newest title is that Curry was named Finals MVP for the first time.

Of course, the reality is that Smith gets paid to loudly offer his opinions about all sports, with the value of his comments open to debate.

Bryant and O’Neal can no longer add to their championship totals, but James can add to his. Lakers fans are certainly hoping that a healthy James and Anthony Davis will help L.A. give the Warriors trouble next season.