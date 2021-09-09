- Rajon Rondo looking hyper-determined in latest workout for Lakers
Rajon Rondo looking hyper-determined in latest workout for Lakers
- Updated: September 8, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was seen putting in work during a recent workout.
View this post on Instagram
Rondo seems happy to be back with the Lakers. The veteran recently signed a one-year deal with the organization for the 2021-22 season.
Rondo’s first stint with the Lakers worked out exceptionally well. He spent two years with the team, and in the 2019-20 campaign, he helped L.A. win an NBA title. The veteran would presumably love to accomplish the same feat this time around.
The 35-year-old still brings a lot to the table despite his age. He remains one of the best playmakers in the league, and for that reason, he could find himself getting very meaningful minutes for L.A.
In the 2020-21 season, Rondo averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He made 44.2 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 40.4 percent of his shots from deep.
The four-time All-Star already has two NBA titles to his name, and he’s looking for a third.