Former Lakers champion says Dennis Schroder ‘almost guarantees a repeat’ for Los Angeles
- Updated: December 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to repeat as NBA champions this season.
Former Lakers forward and champion Metta Sandiford-Artest, also known as Ron Artest, thinks that the Lakers’ acquisition of Dennis Schroder “almost guarantees” them a repeat.
“Dennis almost guarantees a repeat for the Lakers,” wrote Sandiford-Artest in a now-protected tweet. “Please don’t get mad at me. I’m just saying. I’m just a fan watching.”
Schroder helps fill a big hole at guard for the Lakers with the departure of Rajon Rondo this offseason.
He is a prolific scorer, and he can take the focus away from LeBron James and Anthony Davis at times.
So far this season, Schroder is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He is shooting a red-hot 47.2 percent from the field and has helped lead the Lakers to a 2-1 record so far.
Los Angeles and Schroder will look to keep it going tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers beat the Blazers in the first round of last season’s playoffs.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST.