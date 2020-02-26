Lakers News: LeBron James Out Thursday vs. Warriors With Groin injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, and they’ll do it without the services of LeBron James.

On Wednesday, the Lakers announced that the four-time MVP will miss the upcoming contest with a sore groin.

LeBron James will miss Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a sore groin, the team announced Wednesday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 26, 2020

In Tuesday night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, James played like a man possessed.

He finished the night with 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists. If his groin was bothering him in that game, he certainly didn’t show it.

Given the Warriors’ dismal 12-46 record on the season, there is a possibility that the Lakers are keeping James out of the game to keep him fresh.

After all, the 44-12 Lakers should be able to beat the Warriors handily even without James on the court.

That being said, his sore groin is certainly something to keep an eye on, as the three-time champ does have a slight history of injuries to that part of the body.

With James set to miss Thursday’s game, his next opportunity to suit for the Purple and Gold will come on Saturday versus the Memphis Grizzlies.