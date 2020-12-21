Anthony Davis commented on Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma’s new three-year contract extension by noting how the pressure of trying to play for a new deal is no longer a factor for Kuzma.

Anthony Davis on Kyle Kuzma's reported contract extension: "It's good for him. You don't have that contract anxiety throughout the whole year." — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 20, 2020

The arrival of Davis in a trade prior to last season changed Kuzma’s role from that of a starter into a key asset off the bench.

That change resulted in the Lakers’ first NBA title since 2010. So while Kuzma may not have been an important part of the Lakers’ starting lineup, the end result was no doubt beneficial for both players.

Davis was the top overall pick in the 2012 draft by the New Orleans Pelicans and faced a similar situation after his third season, which led to a massive five-year, $145 million extension.

After the 2018-19 season, the Lakers acquired Davis after he indicated that he wouldn’t re-sign with the team. In exchange for Davis, the team gave up a boatload of talent and future draft picks.

Kuzma will likely not be in a position to demand a trade like Davis, but his increased compensation should end up putting a smile on his face.