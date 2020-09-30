The Los Angeles Lakers brought in superstar big man Anthony Davis via trade this past offseason.

When they traded young pieces like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball for Davis, fans and experts alike knew that the Lakers’ focus was on winning an NBA title.

Now, Los Angeles is in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in Davis’ first season with the team.

However, the big man doesn’t want this to be his only trip to the NBA’s biggest stage.

“I don’t want to have long gaps in between Finals,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “You look at [Rajon Rondo], he’s 10 years removed from his last Finals, and Dwight [Howard] is 11 years out. I don’t want that to happen to me. I want to be here. I came to Los Angeles to contend for championships and I’ve put in the work to do so.”

Rondo and Howard are both key veterans on this 2020 Lakers team. However, Rondo has not made an NBA Finals since his playing days with the Boston Celtics, and Howard hasn’t made it since his Orlando Magic lost to the Lakers in the 2009 NBA Finals.

Davis clearly thinks that he and LeBron James can continuously make title runs in the Western Conference.

The Lakers have been dominant this postseason, going 12-3 through their three playoff series. Davis and James have proven to be arguably the best duo in the NBA and are looking to bring Los Angeles its first title since 2010.

Both Lakers fans and Davis certainly hope that his time in between Finals appearances is as short as possible.