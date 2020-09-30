Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be playing in his 10th NBA Finals this season.

The 16-time All-Star has gone to the title round in nine of the past 10 seasons, but Lakers teammate Anthony Davis doesn’t think that James is nearing the end of his dominant run.

“You see the work and preparation LeBron puts in every day, and you understand why this is his 10th NBA Finals appearance. He never stops. I plan to follow this motherf—er to hopefully nine more Finals,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “We’re all ready to go.”

The Lakers have been dominant in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, as they have gone 12-3 and closed each of their three playoff series out in five games.

James has been especially locked in, as he took over Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Not only did James score a game-high 38 points, but he also recorded a triple-double, finishing the game with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

To top it off, James scored 16 of his 38 in the fourth quarter, slamming the door on Denver’s season.

Now, he is looking to lead the Lakers to their first title since 2010. He and Davis have shown just how good they can be in their first season as teammates.

Lakers fans sure hope that this duo remains together for as long as it can.