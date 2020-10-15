Just after winning his first NBA championship on Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis caused some concern when he said he was not sure if he’ll return to the team next season.

However, during the championship celebration in the locker room, Davis may have revealed his actual plan for next season.

Anthony Davis on IG Live: “We’re gonna run it right back.” AD is an upcoming free agent. pic.twitter.com/3QlxoNDv0m — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 12, 2020

Davis, 27, was traded to the Lakers last summer in a blockbuster trade.

After seven seasons with a mediocre New Orleans Pelicans team, he proved to a national audience that he’s likely the best big man in the game.

He put up his usual great numbers during the regular season, but he improved on them during the playoffs.

In doing so, he answered his critics who claimed that he didn’t have it in him to play well under pressure.

Davis has one year remaining on his contract, and he can opt out of it this offseason if he chooses.

Doing so, however, would seem insane, as there appears to be no other team that can not only offer him a max contract but also a legitimate chance at another NBA title right away.