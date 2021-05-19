Andre Drummond details how Lakers have ‘winning culture that goes beyond basketball’

Andre Drummond hasn’t spent a great amount of time with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has still been able to experience the factors that have helped make the team so successful.

The 27-year-old spoke with Mirin Fader of The Ringer, and he spoke highly of the culture and bond that exist throughout the team.

“’It’s because I care,’ he says. So do his teammates. Drummond says the Lakers have a winning culture that goes beyond basketball,” Fader wrote. “He notices how his new teammates always hang out outside of practice, a level of camaraderie he isn’t used to. ‘They do everything together,’ he says. ‘Going to eat, simple things of being next to each other in the locker room, always communicating.’”

Drummond signed with the Lakers in March after being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although he doesn’t have the same role with the Lakers as he did with the Cavaliers or Detroit Pistons, Drummond is still playing an important part for the defending champions.

Drummond appeared in 21 games (all starts) for the Lakers during the regular season, averaging 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block in 24.8 minutes per game. He also shot 53.1 percent from the field.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but before that, Drummond and the Lakers will look to clinch their spot in the NBA playoffs, and get a shot at defending their title.