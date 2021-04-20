Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran center Andre Drummond has noticed that his role with the team is distinctly different than his past stops as a member of the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond offered his thoughts after the Lakers dropped a 111-97 decision to the Utah Jazz on Monday, a loss that came two days after the Lakers had won a 127-115 overtime decision over the Jazz.

“Definitely my role here is a lot different than previous teams I’ve been on,” Drummond said. “Me being on Cleveland and Detroit they look for me to be the main guy to score points and do all the other intangible things. “And while I’m here I’m here to just make this team good on both ends of the court. Whatever they need me to do I’m trying to get the job done. I’m adjusting very well. It’s taking some time but I’m figuring it out day in and day out.”

During Drummond’s time with the Pistons and Cavaliers, he was someone who could deliver a double-double on a nightly basis.

While Drummond scored 27 in Saturday’s win over the Jazz, his point production especially won’t be a priority when both Anthony Davis and LeBron James return to the lineup from injury.

Drummond is a free agent at the end of this season and may be wearing a different uniform next season, but he’ll happily accept his new role if it helps lead the Lakers to another championship.