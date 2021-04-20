- Andre Drummond on role with Lakers: ‘Definitely my role here is a lot different than previous teams I’ve been on’
- Magic Johnson’s emphatic reaction to Chris Paul surpassing him on all-time assists list
- Report: Lakers provide worrisome update on LeBron James’ timetable to return
- Report: Kobe Bryant, LLC files trademarks for footwear and apparel
- Kyle Kuzma’s 4-word threat to Anthony Davis if he doesn’t play Thursday against Dallas Mavericks
- Report: Nike was unwilling to give Kobe Bryant’s contract similar ‘lifetime’ structure held by LeBron James and Michael Jordan
- Lakers legend says it’s ‘hard to deny’ Stephen Curry from being the NBA’s MVP
- Dennis Schroder says Lakers forward Markieff Morris needs to get paid
- LeBron James salivates over bad as f–k photo of his wife Savannah
- Jeanie Buss reveals that Kobe Bryant joining Clippers in 2007 was ‘very possible’
Andre Drummond on role with Lakers: ‘Definitely my role here is a lot different than previous teams I’ve been on’
-
- Updated: April 20, 2021
Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran center Andre Drummond has noticed that his role with the team is distinctly different than his past stops as a member of the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Drummond offered his thoughts after the Lakers dropped a 111-97 decision to the Utah Jazz on Monday, a loss that came two days after the Lakers had won a 127-115 overtime decision over the Jazz.
“Definitely my role here is a lot different than previous teams I’ve been on,” Drummond said. “Me being on Cleveland and Detroit they look for me to be the main guy to score points and do all the other intangible things.
“And while I’m here I’m here to just make this team good on both ends of the court. Whatever they need me to do I’m trying to get the job done. I’m adjusting very well. It’s taking some time but I’m figuring it out day in and day out.”
During Drummond’s time with the Pistons and Cavaliers, he was someone who could deliver a double-double on a nightly basis.
While Drummond scored 27 in Saturday’s win over the Jazz, his point production especially won’t be a priority when both Anthony Davis and LeBron James return to the lineup from injury.
Drummond is a free agent at the end of this season and may be wearing a different uniform next season, but he’ll happily accept his new role if it helps lead the Lakers to another championship.