Alex Caruso’s 4-word response to LeBron James lavishing him with love after Lakers-Bulls game

The Los Angeles Lakers’ battle against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening marked a reunion between former teammates Alex Caruso and LeBron James.

The 36-year-old James showed brotherly love to Caruso following the contest, which was reciprocated with a kind message.

The Lakers lost to the Bulls on Sunday by a score of 115-110.

James put up 31 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes while Caruso gathered 17 points, nine boards and two assists in 38 minutes of action.

The Lakers have missed Caruso, who signed a four-year deal with the Bulls after being lowballed by the Lakers. The franchise has been chastised around the league for letting the champion walk away in free agency.

Of course, Caruso was a huge fan favorite during his time in Los Angeles. The G League success story was a major contributor on the Lakers’ 2020 title team.

The 27-year-old Caruso is putting up 8.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season. The Bulls are playing some of their best basketball they’ve played in years as they own the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, the Lakers are massively struggling with their refurbished roster. The Lakers hold the No. 7 slot in the Western Conference. The squad will be without superstar Anthony Davis for at least one month.

James has been in and out of games due to a variety of reasons this year. He will be heavily leaned on moving forward with Davis sidelined.

The four-time MVP is collecting 25.9 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. He’s played in 19 of the Lakers’ 31 games.