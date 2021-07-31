- Alex Caruso seen getting comfortable and flirtatious with Instagram star
Alex Caruso seen getting comfortable and flirtatious with Instagram star
- Updated: July 31, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso and Instagram star Mia Amabile seem to be getting quite comfortable with one another.
Caruso appeared in a photo with Amabile, and he has also been offering flirtatious comments on her recent Instagram posts.
Fans will surely have a field day with this, as rumors of Caruso’s love life will definitely cause a stir across the internet.
As far as his NBA career goes, Caruso’s future in L.A. is uncertain. The 27-year-old is a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Lakers will have ultimately be able to choose whether or not they want to retain him. However, it sounds like there might be a competitive market for the guard.
He may end up in a new city next season.
Caruso’s numbers aren’t absurdly impressive, but he is certainly a positive force for his team. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He helped the Lakers win the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, so he will forever be remembered as a fan favorite in L.A.
It will be entertaining to see if any more rumors leak out about his relationship with the Instagram star.