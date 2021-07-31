Alex Caruso seen getting comfortable and flirtatious with Instagram star

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso and Instagram star Mia Amabile seem to be getting quite comfortable with one another.

Caruso appeared in a photo with Amabile, and he has also been offering flirtatious comments on her recent Instagram posts.

Fans will surely have a field day with this, as rumors of Caruso’s love life will definitely cause a stir across the internet.

As far as his NBA career goes, Caruso’s future in L.A. is uncertain. The 27-year-old is a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Lakers will have ultimately be able to choose whether or not they want to retain him. However, it sounds like there might be a competitive market for the guard.

He may end up in a new city next season.

Caruso’s numbers aren’t absurdly impressive, but he is certainly a positive force for his team. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He helped the Lakers win the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, so he will forever be remembered as a fan favorite in L.A.

It will be entertaining to see if any more rumors leak out about his relationship with the Instagram star.