Alex Caruso reflects triumphantly on 1-year anniversary of Lakers winning NBA title

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on the Lakers’ 2020 NBA title.

L.A. clinched the championship exactly one year ago on Monday.

It’s clear that Caruso is proud of what the 2019-20 Lakers accomplished, and he certainly should be. He was a key piece of the team’s run to the title.

In those playoffs, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He added an immeasurable amount of value through his hustle plays.

The 27-year-old’s stint with the Lakers came to an end after the 2020-21 season concluded. He signed with the Chicago Bulls over the summer and is preparing to start a new chapter.

Caruso will likely always be a fan favorite in Los Angeles despite the fact that his run with the Lakers is over.