   Adult film star rips Anthony Davis for being fake tough guy after Lakers-Pistons fight - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Adult film star rips Anthony Davis for being fake tough guy after Lakers-Pistons fight

Adult film star rips Anthony Davis for being fake tough guy after Lakers-Pistons fight

Anthony Davis and Kendra Lust

The Sunday night scuffle between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart gained enough notoriety that even a porn star offered her criticism of Anthony Davis’ postgame comments about Stewart.

Davis had dismissed criticism of James being a dirty player after James’ fist connected with Stewart during the game. “Beef Stew” refers to Stewart’s nickname.

When things finally settled down, both James and Stewart were ejected from the game, though it’s clear that the issue was still very much on the minds of the players.

Lust, whose real name is Michele Anne Mason, was born in Michigan. That helps explain why she felt compelled to direct her criticism toward Davis’ comments.

Davis has dealt with different forms of criticism over the years, which means that he’s unlikely to even acknowledge the angry reponse of Lust.

While it’s clear that Lust is a basketball fan, her bias toward Stewart and the Pistons is obvious and not likely to be taken seriously.

In addition, her chosen profession is likely to offer up criticism from Lakers fans about the fact that the 43-year-old Lust is still appearing in adult films.

James, Davis and the Lakers are likely more focused on building off their 121-116 win over the Pistons, which evened their season record to 9-9 on the year.

The Lakers will be closing out their five-game road trip with back-to-back contests on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The first of these contests will be against the New York Knicks, followed by a matchup against the Indiana Pacers