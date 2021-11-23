Adult film star rips Anthony Davis for being fake tough guy after Lakers-Pistons fight

The Sunday night scuffle between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart gained enough notoriety that even a porn star offered her criticism of Anthony Davis’ postgame comments about Stewart.

If Anthony Davis wanted that smoke .. he said he was not having it ..you would have met Beef Stew on his way coming .. tripping over your own feet in all this and falling down 🤨 my guess AD never been in a fight in his life just my thoughts. @woodwardsports #DetroitBasketball — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) November 22, 2021

Davis had dismissed criticism of James being a dirty player after James’ fist connected with Stewart during the game. “Beef Stew” refers to Stewart’s nickname.

"Everyone in the league knows Bron isn't dirty…it wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. We just wanted to get the win for [Bron] and our team." Anthony Davis with @LakersReporter on what he saw on the play between Bron & Stewart. pic.twitter.com/PSSK9W2Ra7 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 22, 2021

When things finally settled down, both James and Stewart were ejected from the game, though it’s clear that the issue was still very much on the minds of the players.

Lust, whose real name is Michele Anne Mason, was born in Michigan. That helps explain why she felt compelled to direct her criticism toward Davis’ comments.

Davis has dealt with different forms of criticism over the years, which means that he’s unlikely to even acknowledge the angry reponse of Lust.

While it’s clear that Lust is a basketball fan, her bias toward Stewart and the Pistons is obvious and not likely to be taken seriously.

In addition, her chosen profession is likely to offer up criticism from Lakers fans about the fact that the 43-year-old Lust is still appearing in adult films.

James, Davis and the Lakers are likely more focused on building off their 121-116 win over the Pistons, which evened their season record to 9-9 on the year.

The Lakers will be closing out their five-game road trip with back-to-back contests on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The first of these contests will be against the New York Knicks, followed by a matchup against the Indiana Pacers