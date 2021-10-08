Adele recalls inception of her relationship with Rich Paul: ‘I was a bit drunk’

Sports agent Rich Paul, who represents Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is currently in a relationship with popular singer Adele.

Adele recently offered some insight into the way she and Paul began dating.

“He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she told Vogue. “I was a bit drunk. I said, ‘Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.’ He’s just so f—— funny. He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

Adele and Paul made their first public appearance as a couple during the 2021 NBA Finals. As long as the two stay together, fans might start seeing a lot more of Adele at NBA games.

Paul has a lot on his plate right now. In addition to his new relationship, the 39-year-old is currently engaged in a legal battle with New York Knicks big man Nerlens Noel.

Noel, who used to be represented by Paul, alleged that Paul didn’t inform him that a handful of teams were interesting in signing him at one point, with the Lakers being one of those teams.

That situation will be interesting to monitor. Regardless, Paul is likely excited for the 2021-22 NBA season, as are many other basketball fans.