Aaron Gordon Adamantly States Why LeBron James Deserves MVP Over Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Updated: July 23, 2020
The list of people supporting Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ case for MVP continues to grow.
First it was James himself laying out the reasons why he should claim his fifth career MVP award.
Then, fellow Lakers Anthony Davis and Danny Green listed numerous reasons why their teammate deserves the award.
Now, players around the NBA are starting to state their support for James.
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon gave his reasoning on the “Dan Patrick Show” for why James should be the MVP over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Aaron Gordon says LeBron James is the MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo
"If you take those two guys out, I think the Bucks probably win more games."
(Via @dpshow ) pic.twitter.com/plm2mhNSk0
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 23, 2020
It’s been a two-man race between Antetokounmpo and James for the MVP award this season.
The Greek Freak is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season, compared to 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game for James.
The Bucks and Lakers both sit atop their respective conference standings and are the favorites to meet in the NBA Finals.
The MVP is a regular season award and voting will be done based on games that took place before the NBA’s hiatus.
While both players would love to earn another MVP trophy, a championship would mean much more.