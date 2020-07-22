Anthony Davis and Danny Green List Numerous Reasons as to Why LeBron James Deserves MVP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been a perennial competitor for the MVP award since he first won the prestigious award in 2009.

On Tuesday, teammates Anthony Davis and Danny Green explained why they believe the Lakers alpha should take home the honors this season.

Danny Green asked about the strongest argument for LeBron as MVP: “There’s a lot of them.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 21, 2020

* @AntDavis23 asked about @KingJames’ MVP argument: “The things he’s doing at his age. He’s playing probably one of his best years. Top team in the West. The things he’s able to do on the floor … especially when people were saying he was washed." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 21, 2020

James, 35, is playing some of the best basketball of his career despite being in year 17.

The four-time MVP is putting up 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds on top of a career-high 10.6 assists per contest this season. He leads the entire league in assists per game.

In addition, the Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. James has done a phenomenal job leading the Lakers through multiple difficult moments this year.

However, the three-time champ has a formidable foe in Milwaukee Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The reigning MVP is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. The Bucks have the best record in the association.

There is a strong chance that the Lakers and Bucks could meet in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.