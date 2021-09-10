Zion Williamson explains why he believes LeBron James deserves 99 overall rating in NBA 2K22

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the world’s best basketball players.

That fact has led other professionals to show their respect for him in a number of ways.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson showed his respect for James by explaining why he’d give the 36-year-old a 99 overall rating in NBA 2K22.

“Off respect and what he’s done for the game, I’d give LeBron a 99,” Williamson told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. “What he’s done for the game, nobody else has done. So I give respect when it’s due.”

It’s great to see young players like Williamson showing their respect to the four-time NBA champion. James has been in the league for almost two decades, and he still continues to produce at a high level.

Last season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. However, he struggled with injuries during the season, and the Lakers lost in the first round of the postseason to the Phoenix Suns.

Williamson and James have only faced off three times in the NBA. James and the Lakers have won all three of those matchups.

It will surely be interesting to see if James ends up responding to Williamson’s comments.