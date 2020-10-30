Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is being sued by a woman who alleges that Puig sexually assaulted her at Staples Center during a 2018 Los Angeles Lakers game.

In court filings obtained by TMZ, the alleged assault took place at the Lakers’ home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 31, 2018. Puig, who played for the Dodgers from 2013 to 2018, was photographed at the game while sitting in courtside seats.

“The defendant is a professional athlete who used his celebrity status to intimidate and sexually assault a stranger,” Taylor Rayfield, the victim’s attorney, said. “His brazen attack has caused emotional and psychological injuries to our client which have severely impacted her life.”

The anonymous woman used the pseudonym Jane Roe in the court documents and painted a graphic picture of the alleged incident, saying she was only attempting to use the facility’s bathroom.

“She was forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating,” the court document read.

Asking for more than $50,000 in the lawsuit, the woman is suing Puig for sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment.

Puig, through his attorney, vehemently denied the allegations.