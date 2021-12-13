The Los Angeles Lakers are just 14-13 in the 2021-22 NBA season, and Lakers superstar LeBron James is getting some heat for the team’s lack of success this season.

A Western Conference scout ripped James for his play this season, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz. The scout took shots at James’ athleticism this season as well as claiming that he complains for foul calls.

“He’s still elite, an All-Star and all that, but not the best player in the league anymore,” the Western Conference scout who watched James play this past week told Bleacher Report. “He’s still dominant, but Father Time is showing. He still can’t be stopped, but he can’t do it for long periods of time anymore.”

James has missed 12 games so far this season due to multiple injuries and a one-game suspension. Still, the 17-time All-Star has been extremely effective when he has been on the floor.

So far this season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite that, the Western Conference scout thinks that James is starting to lose a step at this stage of his career.

“He’s finding new ways to load-manage himself when he’s on the court,” the scout said. “He takes a lot of plays off for many reasons, either mad at his teammates or doesn’t back down the floor. He’ll attack the rim, fall down and take forever to get up wanting a foul call.” “I don’t think it would benefit anyone if he was playing 40 minutes per night every night; he’ll break down, which could be what we’re seeing. He’s losing athleticism, speed, burst, explosion, but that’s all Father Time.”

James is still a four-time NBA champion and has gone to the NBA Finals in nine out of the last 11 seasons. The four-time champion certainly has some extra wear and tear, but he is still putting up elite numbers.

The Lakers will need to improve on their current record if they want a better seed in the Western Conference, but this scout may be counting James out just a little too quickly this season.