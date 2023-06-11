Western Conference general manager labels Donte DiVincenzo as possible Lakers target

The Los Angeles Lakers could take their rivalry with the Golden State Warriors into free agency this offseason, with one Western Conference general manager saying the Lakers could have their eyes on guard Donte DiVincenzo.

“They could make a push for Donte DiVincenzo from the Warriors, depending on what they do with him,” the GM told Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney. “He might command more than the tax MLE on the market, but he would be the right kind of guy, a shooter and ball-handler off the bench.”

The Lakers have a lot of roster decisions to make this offseason, including but not limited to restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, plus unrestricted free agent D’Angelo Russell.

The executive said what happens with the Lakers’ current players could determine their level of pursuit for DiVincenzo, who has a player option for next season on his Warriors contract.

The Lakers got a close look at the 26-year-old during their second-round playoff victory against the Warriors. DiVincenzo averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the six games in that series while playing 19.3 minutes per contest.

During the regular season, the Villanova University product played 72 games for the Warriors and averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 26.3 minutes per outing.

That playing time shows he was a valuable member of the Warriors, so a potential signing by the Lakers would leave their in-state rivals with a hole to fill. Golden State also might not be able to afford DiVincenzo if he does opt to become a free agent.

The Lakers also could be searching for reinforcements if Reaves or Hachimura were to sign elsewhere, though Los Angeles can match any offer sheets they receive. Hachimura recently said he likes playing for the Lakers but stopped short of stating a clear desire that he wants to return.

Also uncertain is the status of LeBron James, who hinted at retirement after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. The superstar has not yet definitively said if he will return next season, though most observers believe that will be the case.

Kyrie Irving reportedly is looking for a reunion with James, though it seems like he’s more interested in that happening on the Dallas Mavericks. Though it is unlikely, if Irving does wind up with the Lakers, that could change the market for DiVincenzo.

Those are just some of the twists and turns the Lakers’ offseason could take this summer, with DiVincenzo now looking like a part of that mix.