Wayne Ellington predicts he’ll get ‘best looks’ of his life on Lakers thanks to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
- Updated: September 22, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington seems to be looking forward to the 2021-22 NBA season.
The 33-year-old recently predicted that he will get some of the “best looks” of his life in the upcoming campaign thanks to the star trio on the Lakers.
“Obviously, like I said, with the type of attack game and type of ability a lot of the guys in obviously Russ (Russell Westbrook) and LeBron [James], A.D. (Anthony Davis) and the attention those guys demand,” Ellington said during a podcast appearance. “The way they get into that paint and the way teams have to guard those guys, my 3-point shooting is going to be a premium, so I look forward to being able to complement those guys. I feel like I’m going to get some of the best looks out of not only my NBA career but in my life this coming season.”
The Lakers Big 3 features two elite playmakers in Westbrook and James. That should go a long way toward helping players like Ellington get open looks.
Additionally, all three players in the Big 3 require constant attention from defenses. This will likely present opposing teams with a big problem when it comes to defensive schemes.
Ellington is starting his second stint with L.A. His first time with the team came back in the 2014-15 campaign. He has played for a handful of other teams since then.
The former first-round pick is an excellent 3-point shooter, and the Lakers would surely love to tap into that ability of his as often as possible. In the 2020-21 season, Ellington knocked down 42.2 percent of his shots from deep.
If he gets a lot of good looks in the upcoming campaign, he could have one of the best seasons of his career.