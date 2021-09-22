Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington seems to be looking forward to the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 33-year-old recently predicted that he will get some of the “best looks” of his life in the upcoming campaign thanks to the star trio on the Lakers.

“Obviously, like I said, with the type of attack game and type of ability a lot of the guys in obviously Russ (Russell Westbrook) and LeBron [James], A.D. (Anthony Davis) and the attention those guys demand,” Ellington said during a podcast appearance. “The way they get into that paint and the way teams have to guard those guys, my 3-point shooting is going to be a premium, so I look forward to being able to complement those guys. I feel like I’m going to get some of the best looks out of not only my NBA career but in my life this coming season.”

The Lakers Big 3 features two elite playmakers in Westbrook and James. That should go a long way toward helping players like Ellington get open looks.

Additionally, all three players in the Big 3 require constant attention from defenses. This will likely present opposing teams with a big problem when it comes to defensive schemes.

Ellington is starting his second stint with L.A. His first time with the team came back in the 2014-15 campaign. He has played for a handful of other teams since then.

The former first-round pick is an excellent 3-point shooter, and the Lakers would surely love to tap into that ability of his as often as possible. In the 2020-21 season, Ellington knocked down 42.2 percent of his shots from deep.

If he gets a lot of good looks in the upcoming campaign, he could have one of the best seasons of his career.