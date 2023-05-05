Warriors reveal huge starting lineup change ahead of Game 2 vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors reportedly are making a change to their starting lineup in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors are moving big man JaMychal Green into the starting lineup and moving Kevon Looney to the bench.

It’s an interesting move, as Looney was great on the glass in Game 1, picking up 23 rebounds. However, Green gives the Warriors more floor spacing on offense, which could be the reason for the move.

Even with Looney starting in Game 1, the Warriors couldn’t contain Anthony Davis, who scored 30 points and added 23 rebounds for the Lakers. At least with Green in the starting lineup, the Warriors will have more options to score the ball to keep up with the Lakers.

Green played just under eight minutes (7:45) in Game 1. He scored six points on 2-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc and picked up one personal foul during his time in the game. The Warriors big man had a plus/minus of minus-5.

During the regular season, Green appeared in 57 games for the Warriors and made one start. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game. The key is that Green shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, and he shoots 36.8 percent from 3-point range in his career.

It will be interesting to see how Lakers head coach Darvin Ham deploys his defense on a better shooting lineup for the Warriors. Golden State could be trying to lure Davis away from the basket on defense after he picked up four blocks in Game 1.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a decision to make on who will guard Davis in Game 2. Both Draymond Green and JaMychal Green are options in the starting lineup, but Davis has the size advantage on both players.

The Lakers stole Game 1 of this series on the road, giving them home-court advantage in the series. After allowing a 14-0 run late in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles executed down the stretch to come away with a 117-112 win.

Game 2 between the Lakers and Warriors is schedule to tip off at 6 p.m. PST on Thursday, May 4 from Chase Center.