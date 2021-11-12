Warriors owner Joe Lacob determined to have Stephen Curry catch LeBron James in championships

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has had a lot of success with the organization.

Since taking over his role, he has seen the team win three NBA titles. They came in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and marked an iconic run by the franchise.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had a lot to do with all three of those titles, and there’s no telling if Golden State would have won any of them without his contributions. Lacob, however, wants to see Curry win at least one more.

Lacob recently explained that he wants to see Curry catch Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in championships. James currently has four titles compared to Curry’s three.

Joe Lacob via @957thegame: "How many championships does LeBron have? [4] Steph has? [3] I really wanna see Steph get into that pantheon, at least equal to him. Nothing against him…" — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 10, 2021

The idea of Curry winning another title before he retires is very conceivable, but one thing is for sure: James is going to do everything in his power to make sure that doesn’t happen as long as the two players are competing against each other.

This season, the Lakers and Warriors both seem like contenders in the Western Conference, but it would obviously be impossible for both teams to advance to the NBA Finals. Only one team can emerge from the West.

For many years, James and Curry made it a tradition to meet in the NBA Finals. Perhaps a new tradition could be on the horizon in which the two players meet in the conference finals instead.

Currently, the Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 10-1. They seem unstoppable right now.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are still ironing out some of their early-season imperfections. They’re 7-5 through their first 12 games. James is currently out of the lineup due to injury.