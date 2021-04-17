Future Hall of Famer Vince Carter predicted that the Brooklyn Nets will defeat the Los Angeles Lakers to win this year’s NBA title.

Carter made the statement during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, just after the Nets had defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 130-115, to improve to 38-18 on the year.

“Right now, they’re the team to beat,” said Carter.

Despite the Lakers’ struggles over the past two months, Carter appears confident that the return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis from injuries will help them capture the Western Conference title again.

“Right now the Lakers are the defending champ and I want to see the Lakers healthy and how they jell when they get back together,” Carter said.

Lakers fans will no doubt point out that Carter’s nearly five seasons with the Nets may be the chief reason for his endorsement of the Nets’ chances.

The Nets combination of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is in its first season together, so whether or not that chemistry works in the postseason remains to be seen.

For now, the Lakers look to simply get back to winning, with a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Utah Jazz next on their schedule.